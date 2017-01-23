Nothing Says Valentines Day Like a Jerky Bouquet

January 23, 2017 10:08 PM
Filed Under: Beef, Beef Jerky, Broquet, Gifts, jerky, meat, meatlover, V-Day, Valentine’s Day

Just in case your Valentine is really into meat you can now get them a bouquet of blossoming jerky.

The online company Say it with Beef has created jerky that resembles that of blossoming roses. The Bundle of jerky is known as a “Broquet.” The creator of this great meaty idea came when he was trying to get his best friend a gift while he was in the hospital, but thought it would be weird getting another guy a gift. So why not some jerky for your best bro. The Broquet is shipped and packed airtight for freshness and include a pint glass or beer mug to hold your jerky and have a shelf life up to a week.

If you are in need of a gift for that special meat lover in your life, look no further. Its the perfect gift for him or her.

