Norma’s Cafe Is Giving Away Free Pie Today

Did you know today is National Pie Day?

Norma’s Cafe does and to celebrate, they’re giving away three slices of mile high pie. In fact, Norma’s, who also gives away free Thanksgiving dinner, has been giving away free slices of pie of the last 8 years.

So what is mile high pie and where is Norma’s Cafe?

Mile High Pie comes in coconut, chocolate, Oreo, chocolate peanut-butter, and lemon. There are 4 Norma’s locations. The original is in Oak Cliff, there’s also one near the Shops at Park Lane, in North Dallas at Frankford and The Tollway, and one in Frisco. Norma’s is open from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Surely, you’ve also heard about the newest Girl Scout cookie flavor, S’mores. Norma’s has purchase 50 boxes of S’mores to create their limited time S’mores Cookie pie. Sorry, this one isn’t for free, but sounds like a delicious treat worth a few extra dollars at lunch or dinner. Plus, 100% of the proceeds go back to the Girl Scouts, so you can feel good about your pie purchase.

