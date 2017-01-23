NASA Creates Video To Show What It Would Be Like To Land On Pluto

January 23, 2017 11:03 AM By Billy Kidd
Filed Under: color images, images, Land, New Horizons, Pluto, Surface, Video

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to visit another planet? NASA is more than happy to take you on a trip to Pluto.

After a nine and a half year space voyage, New Horizons finally made it to Pluto in 2015. After six weeks of flying around the surface, we finally have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the planetoid.

NASA has taken over one hundred images of the surface of Pluto to create this video. Now the original footage is in black and white, However NASA’s team recreated the color you would actually see from space as if you were really approaching the surface of Pluto.

The cool part is that New Horizons isn’t done exploring just yet. It’s headed further into space in 2019.

