Metallica’s Kirk Hammett On Trump’s Speech: ‘Reject American Carnage’

While many celebrities were bidding farewell on Friday to 44th president, Barack Obama, some were also expressing dismay with the new 45th president. One in particular, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. Following Trump’s inauguration speech, the lead guitarist took to twitter to express his feeling in a series of tweets:

REJECT AMERICAN CARNAGE We are a better nation right now than ever, better than just 5 years ago! — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 21, 2017

REJECT THE LIES FROM THE PEOPLE IN THE NEW ADMINISTRATON, THEY ARE THERE ONLY TO FEED THEIR OWN THIRST FOR GREED AND POWER — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 21, 2017

One final thing – If we don't put up a fight we risk losing our rights.. Defend Democracy from those who want to crush it ! — Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 21, 2017

Hammett also attacked Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” and the now president’s views of climate change as being nonexistent.

Hammett isn’t the only band member not pleased with the new president. In October, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said he would consider moving back to Denmark, his native land, if Trump were elected president.