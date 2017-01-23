Metallica’s Kirk Hammett On Trump’s Speech: ‘Reject American Carnage’

January 23, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: inauguration, Metallica, Trump

While many celebrities were bidding farewell on Friday to 44th president, Barack Obama, some were also expressing dismay with the new 45th president. One in particular, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. Following Trump’s inauguration speech, the lead guitarist took to twitter to express his feeling in a series of tweets:

Hammett also attacked Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” and the now president’s views of climate change as being nonexistent.

Hammett isn’t the only band member not pleased with the new president. In October, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said he would consider moving back to Denmark, his native land, if Trump were elected president.

