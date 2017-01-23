Large Chunk of Jay Z’s Tidal Service Purchased by Sprint

January 23, 2017 10:54 AM
Jay-Z, Sprint, Tidal

Sprint has purchased a huge chunk in Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal. This deal comes amid controversy over Tidal’s subscriber numbers. Sprint will own 33 percent of the service now as well as partnering with the service to produce exclusive content only available to Sprint customers.

Through a report on Billboard,  it was disclosed Sprint paid $200 million for the deal. A hefty sum paid for a service that was reported to have over-inflated its subscriber numbers, but a much needed move as Tidal has yet to show up serious competitors like Apple Music and Spotify.

This could be the first of many moves in 2017 as Sprint, which is owned by Japanese telecom first, Softbank, pledged to invest $50 billion into the U.S.

