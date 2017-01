Asher Lucas is a ball boy for North Carolina State, and was in the middle of a halftime shoot-around with the other ball kids.

Then he tried a half-court shot. Swish.

Of course, who can stop with just one? So, Asher tried again. Nothing but net the second time, too.

Well, why stop there? So Asher tried a third half-court shot – and the crowd’s reaction says it all.