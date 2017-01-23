Justin Bieber Throws Major Shade At The Weeknd And Selena Gomez, Calls Relationship A Publicity Stunt

Justin Bieber has made his true feelings on the current budding relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd very clear.

He previously told TMZ he feels that Gomez is merely using The Weeknd only as a publicity stunt to promote her new music, which he feels she did to him when they dated on and off from 2011 to 2014.

Well, start adding more flames to the fire.

Over the weekend, a TMZ cameraman caught up with the Biebs, and asked him if he ever listens to The Weeknd’s music. Bieber answered, “Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s–t’s wack.”

Via NY Daily News