Demi Lovato Attends Ex Joe Jonas’ Concert With New MMA Fighter Boyfriend

Demi Lovato was cozying up to her new beau while attending a DNCE concert over the weekend, which is funny if you remember that Lovato and Joe Jonas dated for a while last Fall after meeting for the first time while on the set of Camp Rock in 2007.

Her new boyfriend, MMA pro fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, posted a picture of the two attending the DNCE show, and Demi posted a quick vid to her Snapchat dancing and singing along to “Toothbrush.”

This isn’t the first MMA fighter that has found his way into Lovato’s love life either. Just a few weeks ago, she split from former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold after only dating for a few months.

The new couple looks happy though, and are very cute with each other!

