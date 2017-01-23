Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump From Bullies

January 23, 2017 11:31 AM
Chelsea Clinton is no stranger to media bullying.  The former first daughter was 12 when her father was sworn in as the 42nd President of the United States, an age where many of us are in the beginnings of awkward adolescence.  Radio personality Rush Limbaugh likened Chelsea to a dog.  On Saturday Night Live, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey said “adolescence has been thus far unkind” to Chelsea during a “Wayne’s World” sketch.  Lorne Michaels later apologized to Clinton and Mike Myers penned an apology as well.  Subsequent airings of the sketch edit out the tacky comment.

Donald and Melania Trump’s 10 year old, Barron, has been the butt of numerous jokes throughout Trump’s campaign.  This weekend, in response to online jokes made about Barron, Chelsea tweeted a response in his defense, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does—to be a kid.”

Very classy, Chelsea and so true.  Making fun of politicians is par for the course.  Donald is a grown man and knows that he’s fair game, but involving his family, particularly Barron, who has yet to reach is teens is quite simply cruel.

