Channing Tatum Is Learning How To Play The Piano

January 23, 2017 11:11 AM
Channing Tatum is sticking to his New Year’s resolution.

The actor, like everyone else in the world, made a resolution to “learn new things” in 2017. Now it’s only been a couple of weeks, but it looks like he’s sticking to it!

Channing has taken up the piano! As of right now, it appears that he’s been teaching himself. He did mention though that he may have to hire a real teacher for the job.

The piano is a hard instrument to learn, but Channing is doing pretty well. And if he really is self-taught…BRAVO!

Here’s to hoping he stays with it.

