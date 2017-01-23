Avengers 3 and 4 Started Filming Today in Atlanta

January 23, 2017 11:35 PM

Its official, today marks the first day of production of the next Marvel movie Avenger Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have posted the first photo of production on Facebook. Though the photo does not contain any cast members it does feature the log line of trailers for the stars once they arrive.

The next avengers is set to feature over 62 characters. The need for so many trailers is starting to make sense. Production is expected to last 9 months with a budget of 500 million for both films. Some of the cast members such as Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye) and Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) haven’t even see the script. While Dave Baustista (Drax) who is on set today hasn’t even seen it yet.

Avengers Infinity war arrives in theaters next May with the untitled Avengers 4 set to hit theaters in 2019.

