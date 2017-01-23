8 Year-Old Drummer Slays Twenty One Pilots Songs

By Radio.com Staff

Milana Nigro started taking drum lessons at 4 years old. Now at 8 years old, the Salt Lake City youngster is making waves after sharing video of her playing along with one of the most popular band in alternative rock, Twenty One Pilots.

But the videos aren’t the first Milana’s of fame. She was a top 20 finalist in the ‘Hit Like A Girl’ global drum contest for the past 3 years and the 2016 DownBeat Award Winner for best blues/pop/rock Junior High band, “Jukebox Antihero” (her current band).

A fan of many genres of music and a lucky one at that, she’s jammed with Stewart Copeland of The Police and performed on stage with Sheila E. Milana has also played with Branden Campbell of Neon Trees, Ndugu Chancler known for his work with Michael Jackson, Rashawn Ross of the Dave Mathews Band and more—an impressive resume for someone who’s age is still in the single digits.

According to Milana, her favorite bands include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slipknot, The Police and Van Halen, all known for their stellar drummers.

It’s good to know that if Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun falls ill during their upcoming tour, he has a half-pint pinch hitter waiting in the wings.

Watch Milana play along “Lane Boy” and “Ode To Sleep.”

Via AltPress and MilanaRocks.com.