Farmer Brings Two Alpacas And A Llama To Protest Of Trump Inauguration

Ethan Abbott certainly stood out from the thousands of people who brought sings and chants to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as our president. Abbott escorted two alpacas, a llama, and a dove to DC’s Chinatown in order to remind people the need to “take back our farms and our food.”
The animals, named Thaddeus, Shay, and Tragically Cute certainly made an impact. Abbott wanted to make sure the new administration know that “It’s time we get corporate money out of our government, out of our farms, out of our food, out of our families, out of our freedom,” as he told CGTN America.
Via Buzzfeed