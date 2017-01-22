America’s Got Talent Winner Neal Boyd In Serious Condition After Car Crash

The winner of the third season of the reality competition America’s Got Talentis in the hospital in serious condition after being involved in a single car crash.

Neal was driving with his mother, Esther, Saturday morning just before 9am when Boyd ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, went airborne, and then proceeded to hit another tree. Esther was also injured in the crash, and both were taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Neal was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt during the accident, although Esther was. We will update the story with more information as it is released.

Via KFVS