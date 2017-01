Doctors say George H.W.’s health has improved although he will continue to stay in the intensive care unit until doctors feel comfortable enough to discharge him.

His wife, Barbara, who was also admitted for bronchitis may be discharged on Sunday as her condition has greatly improved.

Bush’s office had this to say:

“President Bush is breathing well without any mechanical assistance, his spirits are high, and he is looking forward to getting back to a regular schedule.”

Via Reuters