Whataburger & H-E-B Joining Forces For Drive-Through & Convenience Store Combo

When it comes to Texas, this combination is about as good as chips and queso.

Starting Monday in Hutto (a few miles northeast of Austin), Whataburger is joining forces with H-E-B for a convenience store (H-E-B)/24-hour drive through (Whataburger).

Yes, it’s quite a drive…but maybe if we cry loud enough, we could bring this dream combo to DFW (it worked with Buc-ee’s in Terrell!).

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Whataburger and H-E-B have done this: that was in Lytle (a bit southwest of San Antonio) in 2012. Apparently, that location is doing very well.

Come on, H-E-B: we need you here in DFW (technically, they do have locations in Burleson, Ennis and Waxahachie). You could make us extra happy by bringing us this marvelous mixture!

