WATCH: Madonna Admits Desire of “Blowing Up the White House” on Live TV

The Women’s March on Washington brought people from all across America to protest the Trump administration. Madonna referred to the event and it’s significant crowd as the beginning of a revolution. Her speech has made headlines across the globe, as reports have now surfaced of Secret Service performing a full investigation.

Madonna rallied a crowd of more than half a million people and admitted that she has thought an awful lot about “blowing up the White House”. She also included nearly half a dozen “f-bombs” during passionate anti-Trump speech.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged,” She commanded. “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House!”

She immediately began quoting the famous poet W.H. Auden, reminding the crowd to “choose love”.

Of course, she also performed live the 1989 single, “Express Yourself”. Naturally she changes the lyrics to be a bit more fitting, singing: “Donald Trump suck a d*k, I’m not your b*ch.”