This Robotic Sleeve Could Be Life-Saving in the Near Future

It just goes to show technology can be really amazing sometimes. Recent research led by Ellen Roche of National University of Ireland Galway and published in Science Translational Medicine, demonstrates an innovation in the medical technology world that overcomes the typically complications of our current mechanical heart pumps called ventricular assist devices, or VADs for short.

This new robotic sleeve is made up of soft fibers including silicone and function by wrapping itself around the heart and essentially becoming part of the organ as it moves in synch with it. By doing so, it provides circulatory support and even manages not to come in contact with blood in the process. The research was tested on a pig’s heart.

The really neat thing about this innovation is that it just proves the field of robotics is facing new developments and softer materials are being used in creative new ways like this sleeve that could be potentially life-saving in the near future.