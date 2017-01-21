This Robotic Sleeve Could Be Life-Saving in the Near Future

January 21, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: future, Heart, Robotic, technology

It just goes to show technology can be really amazing sometimes. Recent research led by Ellen Roche of National University of Ireland Galway and published in Science Translational Medicine, demonstrates an innovation in the medical technology world that overcomes the typically complications of our current mechanical heart pumps called ventricular assist devices, or VADs for short.

This new robotic sleeve is made up of soft fibers including silicone and function by wrapping itself around the heart and essentially becoming part of the organ as it moves in synch with it. By doing so, it provides circulatory support and even manages not to come in contact with blood in the process. The research was tested on a pig’s heart.

The really neat thing about this innovation is that it just proves the field of robotics is facing new developments and softer materials are being used in creative new ways like this sleeve that could be potentially life-saving in the near future.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live