Trump Adds Snapchat to His Presidential Social Media Accounts

Donald Trump has taken to Snapchat on this inauguration day. Looks like the now 45th president is taking on some more crucial responsibilities already. Trump decided to share two videos of his drive from the White House to the inauguration ceremony to amp up his followers and thank America in his captions.

Seems the new president also likes the disappearing photo and video app. His campaign even purchased a custom Snapchat filter for the first presidential debate

The Trump campaign wasn’t always opposed to Snapchat. If you remember during the first presidential debate, a custom filter was purchased nationwide.

Both Trump and his administration now have possession of the official White House Snapchat, along with his personal account. So can we expect more snaps from President Trump in the future? Who knows. We’re sure he already has a lot on his plate to care for.