Trump Adds Snapchat to His Presidential Social Media Accounts

January 20, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, president, snapchat

Donald Trump has taken to Snapchat on this inauguration day. Looks like the now 45th president is taking on some more crucial responsibilities already. Trump decided to share two videos of his drive from the White House to the inauguration ceremony to amp up his followers and thank America in his captions.

Seems the new president also likes the disappearing photo and video app. His campaign even purchased a custom Snapchat filter for the first presidential debate

The Trump campaign wasn’t always opposed to Snapchat. If you remember during the first presidential debate, a custom filter was purchased nationwide.

 

Both Trump and his administration now have possession of the official White House Snapchat, along with his personal account. So can we expect more snaps from President Trump in the future? Who knows. We’re sure he already has a lot on his plate to care for.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live