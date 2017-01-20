This Simple Girl Scout Cookie Hack Is Pure Genius

In case you didn’t know, it’s Girl Scout Cookie Season! Yes, that time of the year when you need to stock-up on the boxes of deliciousness before they go away until next year (or at least until you pull a box out of the freezer).

I have it on good authority that the brand new S’mores Girl Scout cookies are selling like crazy all around DFW (and in some cases, are completely sold out): this might be why.

You can make the already delicious S’mores Girl Scout cookies taste even better. The best part? The process is incredibly simple (and genius!).

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Place cookie on plate. Put plate with cookie on it in the microwave. Cook for 10 seconds for warm S’mores Girl Scout cookie; cook for 15 seconds for gooey S’mores Girl Scout cookie.

That’s it!

And we’re not talking gross and chewy marshmallow filling here (like you’d get microwaving an actual marshmallow): we’re talking a cookie that tastes exactly like a warm, fireside expertly-toasted S’more!

Just to clarify, this has been tested with the graham sandwich S’mores Girl Scout cookies (with the creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling: pictured above): not the graham cookie S’mores Girl Scout cookies that are dipped in creme icing, and coated with chocolate. Microwave those at your own risk (and let me know how it goes)!

