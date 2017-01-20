New Restaurant Concept Coming to Dallas

What could be more Texan than having a gun range attached to a restaurant? Well Dallas is about to find out!

The franchise Modern Round is a restaurant that adds an “empowering new entertainment concept for the adrenaline seeker in all of us,” according to the restaurant’s website. “It’s part virtual shooting range meets part upscale lounge. You’ll experience state-of-the-art technology that feels as real as shooting a live gun.”

Some of the guns are even loaded with CO2 cartridges to make the experience feel more real. You’ll be able to practice your aim while you enjoy cocktails and dine on various foods from a full menu. Just like any food-meets-entertainment places, you’ll pay to play, but considering the market, we’re pretty sure Dallas is going to be on board with this one.