New Music Festival with No Venue

No venue no problem.

Band Together is a small music festival taking place at 10 different house venues all over Denton this weekend. Artists will set up in people’s living room’s for an intimate concert performance. According to festival organizer Tiffany Youngblood “We started this because we love house shows, and because we love this town, and we wanted to do something to share that love.” The lack of venues in the Denton area isn’t stopping the music that easily. Youngblood said “It’s hard to say what would be different if we hadn’t lost venues, but we haven’t changed what our goal was since we first talked about it all those months ago.” In the last year some of Denton’s more well known music venues have closed their doors, (Hailey’s, Rubber Gloves, Ect.)

Over 60 local bands and artists are set to perform this Friday and Saturday with proceeds going toward Mentor Denton, an organization that pairs 10,000 at-risk students in Denton ISD with mentors.

Sounds like a fun times to be had in Denton this weekend.