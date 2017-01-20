New Music Festival with No Venue

January 20, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: Denton, local artists, Local Music, Local Shows, Music festival

No venue no problem.

Band Together is a small music festival taking place at 10 different house venues all over Denton this weekend. Artists will set up in people’s living room’s for an intimate concert performance. According to festival organizer Tiffany Youngblood “We started this because we love house shows, and because we love this town, and we wanted to do something to share that love.” The lack of venues in the Denton area isn’t stopping the music that easily. Youngblood said “It’s hard to say what would be different if we hadn’t lost venues, but we haven’t changed what our goal was since we first talked about it all those months ago.” In the last year some of Denton’s more well known music venues have closed their doors, (Hailey’s, Rubber Gloves, Ect.)

Over 60 local bands and artists are set to perform this Friday and Saturday with proceeds going toward Mentor Denton, an organization that pairs 10,000 at-risk students in Denton ISD with mentors.

Sounds like a fun times to be had in Denton this weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live