Massive Mall Sells For $100

That is not a typo.

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills was just sold to Wells Fargo for $100 at a foreclosure auction.

This isn’t a little strip mall, either: we’re talking a 1.1 million square-foot mall.

The now-bankrupt Pittsburgh Mills Corporation, and Zamias Services, were the developers behind the mall: and they owe around $143 million on the property.

Wells Fargo isn’t saying what they plan to do with the mall.

Think they’d mind if we bought the Orange Julius for a few bucks?

Source: CNN Money

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.