J.K. Rowling Is Crushing Everyone’s Dreams Of A ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Trilogy

January 20, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Harry Potter, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, J.K. Rowling, New Movie, Rumors, Twitter, Warner Bros.

Rowling jumped on Twitter Friday Jan. 20, 2017 to deny rumors that a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie trilogy was in the works.

“I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!” she tweeted.

Last week, theme park journalist and historian Jim Hill signaled on the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast that a “trilogy of movies that will be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was being worked on.  He also said Warner Bros. had “conversations” with original stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

“Given what my source here has told me in the past…I’m very confident that what he told me about a Cursed Child film trilogy being talked about at Warners as something that will go into production after the five-part Fantastic Beasts film series wraps,” he said.

But as far as we know about the future of “the boy who lived” and his relationship with the silver screen, Rowling simply said, “Harry is done now.”

