While Donald Trump’s inauguration might not have been as spectacular as one may have hoped, a few treasures were spotted that make this event priceless!

Former President George W Bush, clear plastic rain poncho and a drizzle to make it all grand is what wins the internet tonight.

First we begin with a stylish over-head-hat look:



Second he tries the classic draped-chest look, next, the windy-day-all-in-your-face, followed by the “Where is Secret Service- I’m suffocating” and lastly we end with the ever so popular, highly iconic “dubya smile” to laugh it off and accept his defeat by the poncho.