Inauguration Day: George W Bush – 0, Rain Poncho – 1

January 20, 2017 11:04 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Bush, Dubya, Funny, George W. Bush, inauguration, laugh, president, USA

While Donald Trump’s inauguration might not have been as spectacular as one may have hoped, a few treasures were spotted that make this event priceless!

Former President George W Bush, clear plastic rain poncho and a drizzle to make it all grand is what wins the internet tonight.

First we begin with a stylish over-head-hat look:

Second he tries the classic draped-chest look, next, the windy-day-all-in-your-face, followed by the “Where is Secret Service- I’m suffocating” and lastly we end with the ever so popular, highly iconic “dubya smile” to laugh it off and accept his defeat by the poncho.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live