Fort Worth Couple Creates “Trumped” Board Game!

The word “interesting” doesn’t even come close to summing up the 2016 election. No need to sum it up with details, we’re all aware. However, one Fort Worth couple, Gary and Alice Hocker, got creative with our turmoil, and took a satirical spin on the 2016 election by creating a board game. They’ve called it Trumped!

The game is based on Monopoly, but instead of collecting money and property, the object is to buy and sell influential people in order to get enough cash to pay for the player’s campaign and win the White House. Political influence is measured in cash and as political power grows, so does the cash value of landing on that player’s space. The game ends when the winner has drained other players of their assets and gained enough of their own to purchase the presidency.

The Hocker’s were inspired to create Trumped to alleviate tensions between friends and family members. “Politics was becoming a barrier between people we loved and cared about,” Alice Hocker said. “So, it just came to me…why not turn all that anxiety and arguing into humor? We could make it a board game where we could all sit around and enjoy teasing each other over the hot buttons of the campaign.”

The Hockers inserted humor into the draw cards with directions like, “Build that wall and make the other players pay for it! Collect $100 from each player.”

“Our whole motivation was to help friends and family to heal after the divisiveness of the 2016 election. We want everyone to come back together in a positive spirit of friendship and friendly competition,” Alice Hocker said.

So, how can you get your own Trumped game? The Hockers have created a Kickstarter page to fund production. Donate $19 and Trumped will be yours. With a $49 donation, you’ll get a deluxe edition with customized game pieces. The Hockers must collect $10,000 by February 16 in order for the game to go into mass production. More at CBS 11 – KTVT.

