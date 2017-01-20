Fans Are Both Nervous And Excited For The Upcoming Lifetime Remake Of ‘Beaches’

Idina Menzel is feeling the pressure.

The singer/actress is taking over the reigns from Bette Midler as her famous role of CC from the film Beaches.

“It’s exciting, it’s scary too because it’s such a beloved movie. People, including myself, saw it back in the day and loved it…I just hope people will open their hearts and realize we think it’s like an homage to the original, sort of just an update, it’s exciting,” Menzel said. Nia Long also stars as Hillary, the role Barbara Hershey played. The classic songs, like “Wind Beneath My Wings” are there and updated, and there are some new numbers as well.

“The whole thing was daunting to do in that way,” Menzel said of taking on the iconic music Midler originally sang. “It’s not something I wanted to do right at first because it is—she’s been my idol my whole life and I don’t make it habit of trying to walk in those footsteps.”

Beaches premieres Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.