Barron Trump Did Not Seem Impressed With Dad’s Inauguration

January 20, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Barron Trump, Donald Trump, Humor, inauguration

Kids, huh? As Donald Trump was sworn into office as this country’s 45th president, all seemed happy and excited with one minor exception. Barron Trump. Listen, it’s gotta be pretty cool when your dad becomes President of the United States, but no child wants to sit through an entire ceremony on a Friday. Besides, there’s some serious A Series of Unfortunate Events catching up to do on Netflix.

It was as clear as daylight that this kid was not feeling it.

As usual, Twitter was not silent about this:

Hey, we think if your dad just became President of the United States you’d at least stay awake for it, right?

