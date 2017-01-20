Alligator Jumps On (And Then Off) Boat In Florida In Terrifying Facebook Live Video

And this is why you don’t get close to alligators.

A couple from Missouri, vacationing in Daytona Beach, Florida, decided to take an airboat tour. Their tour guide stopped by a muddy river bank: where an alligator was sunning itself. Within the span of a few minutes, Tylor Hindery broke out his smartphone and started streaming on Facebook Live: while a gust of wind pushed the boat up to the bank.

After jokingly saying, “You can reach out and slap him, can’t you?”, the tour guide warned Tylor and his wife Emerald not to make any sudden movements.

That’s when things got crazy (just watch the video above).

Luckily no one was hurt.

Source: Los Angeles Times

