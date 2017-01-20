Adele Will Perform At Grammy Awards

January 20, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Adele, angela, Angela Chase, Grammy Awards, Grammy Nominees, grammy performances, GRAMMYS, james corden

As if being nominated for five Grammy’s, including the coveted song, album, and record of the year awards weren’t honor enough, Adele is now set to perform.  This is a wonderful opportunity for the powerhouse singer, who last year, suffered a Grammy snafu when the microphone in the piano being played while she sang fell and landed on the strings of the instrument.  Hopefully, things will be smooth-sailing for the Brit this year.

The Grammy’s are February 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.  Other artists tapped to perform are Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Keith Urban, and Metallica.  James Corden will host the awards show which will air on CBS.

