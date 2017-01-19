Zillow Values White House at Nearly $400 Million

DFW home prices are going through the roof, and so is one particular home in Washington, D.C.

Zillow, the online real estate database, has valued the 55,000 square foot home known as The White House at about $398 million.

The 200-year-old ‘single-family’ home is not currently for sale, but if it was on the market, it would likely have a price tag just under $400 million.

16 bedrooms and twice that many bathrooms: 35!

35?

There’s a gym, a pool and a tennis court. There’s also a movie theater, a library, a bowling alley and a game room.

Get this: it’s cable ready. Who knew?

Zillow first started calculating the value of the White House in 2009 and it has gone up 15 percent over the past eight years.

Does its value go up, go down, or stay the same starting tomorrow?