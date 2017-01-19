Trump Says Kanye Isn’t ‘Traditionally American’ Enough for Inauguration

January 19, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, inauguration, Kanye West

Kanye West, who famously told the audience at a gig in San Jose for the Saint Pablo Tour that he didn’t vote but if he had he would’ve voted for Trump, has probably other things to think about now.

In an interview with CNN, chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee, Tom Barrack, cleared up any and all rumors that Yeezy would perform for Trump this week. Turns out, West didn’t even get an invite to the inauguration. Barrack even added in his interview, “He’s been great, he considers himself a friend of the president-elect, but it’s not the venue.”

Here’s to the coldest story ever told. How could you be so heartless?

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live