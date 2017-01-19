Teen Ballerina is Celebrated for Her Body Diversity and Killing It

For many dance is their passion, from a young taking classes to teens and adults studying the art form professionally; however, so many are excluded from this art due to their size. Lizzy Howell, a 15-year old from Delaware is determined to not let her size stop her from enjoying what she loves – dance.

Lizzy recently posted a video to her Twitter account that has gone viral. At last count she’s had nearly 200k views and has topped headlines around the world, celebrating her “inspiration” and for being a “role model.”

While she may not understand the sudden internet fame, the world certainly seems to see the importance of her doing what she loves. Lizzy is, everyday, destroying the typical dancer stereotype. Lizzy’s body size opposite of what so many see as the ‘only’ way to be a dancer.

She’s always been told (even by former dance instructors) that she couldn’t dance, or that she’d never advance unless she lost weight. She recalls being told she would “have the same roles in the Nutcracker for the rest of my life, because the costumes wouldn’t fit me,” Howell says. Luckily she has found a far better studio that not only encourages her to keep dancing but actively finds more challenging roles for her and make the costumes, so they’ll fit her.

As if she couldn’t inspire anymore, we learn that she also suffers from pseudotumor cerebri, which is an increase in pressure in her head, due to excess fluid around the brain. She has experienced some loss of vision as well as severe headaches. “I take lots of medications to keep it all under control,” Lizzy says. “Some change my mood, so I have to take a medicine for that. Lots and lots of medicine.”

Dance is her one constant that allows her to let go and refresh, “If I had a good day, I go to dance. If I had a bad day, I go to dance.”

“I like being a role model to others, especially to younger girls struggling to find themselves,” Lizzy explains. “I don’t like being called a ‘plus sized’ dancer because if I can do everything anyone else can, why should I be categorized differently?”