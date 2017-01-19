Pixar Reveals All The Hidden Easter Eggs You May Have Missed From Your Favorite Disney Movies

January 19, 2017 5:45 AM By JT
Filed Under: Animation, Brave, Disney, easter eggs, Film, Hidden, inside out, monsters inc, Movies, Pixar

Pixar might have the greatest run of feature film releases of all time.  Each movie is an Academy Award contender, and has heartfelt stories with real characters that viewers of all ages can identify with.  Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’ve been producing great content since the mid-’90s.  Toy Story came out in 1995!

A popular theory amongst Pixar fans is that all the movies are connected, and take place in the same universe.  Flik, the talking ant from A Bug’s Life lives in the same world as Lightning McQueen from Cars, who lives in the same world as Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc..

If you watch these movies carefully, you can find hidden “Easter Eggs,” little nods to previous or future films in the Pixar catalogue.  If you’ve never seen one of these easter eggs before fear not.  Pixar has released a video that highlights all of those gems you may or may not have seen.

Check it out below and relive your youth!

Via EW

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live