Paris Jackson Turning Into The Next Madonna

Paris Jackson has been in celebrity news quite a bit lately, and now she’s being compared to Madonna; well in looks at least.

The 18 year old daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson was seen at her photo shoot with blonde hair and retro clothes Wednesday in Paris. Jackson and several men dressed as soldiers posed at the Esplanade du Trocadero for what appeared to be a WWII-themed shoot. The teenager was shooting a campaign for Chanel.

“She wants to try modeling, acting and has been songwriting. She is grateful for the opportunities ahead,” the insider added.