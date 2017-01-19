New Survey Names Seat-Kicking The Worst Airplane Behavior

January 19, 2017 7:30 AM By JT
Filed Under: Airplane, Annoying, Behavior, Flight, Kick, kids, passengers, Seat, Travel, Vacation

In their annual survey, Expedia.com asked travelers to list passenger behaviors that aggravate them the most on flights.

After the results were calculated, 64% of the 1,005 people who participated in the survey named seat kickers as the most annoying behavior on planes.  59% said “Inattentive Parents,” defined as “parents who have no control over, or pay no attention to, their crying, whining or misbehaved children” were the worst,and the third worst, at 55%, was the “Aromatic Passenger,” those with either poor hygiene or way too much cologne.

65% of people also said they dread sitting next to someone who talks too much, and 35% would actually pay extra if they had the option to sit in a “quiet zone.”

Among the other worst airplane behaviors included “The Audio Insensitive, The Boozer, Chatty Cathy, The Queue Jumper, Seat-Back Guy, The Armrest Hog, Pungent Foodies, The Undresser, The Amorous, The Mad Bladder, and The Single and Ready to Mingle.”

Via AJC.com

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live