Meet Meitu, The Weird Glamour Shot Selfie App That’s a Total Craze Right Now

You may or may not have already seen selfies of your friends looking like beautiful, magical cartoons, which means you may or may not have heard of Meitu.

Meet Meitu, a glamour shot selfie app originally created in Asia and wildly popular in China. The selfie app has seen a spike in popularity in the US though. Of course we had to jump on this opportunity. Not everyday you get to turn yourself in a beautiful cartoon. The oddity of this all is that the app has been around since 2008 and only in 2015 did it see a rise in popularity in China.

According to the New York Times it is reported that Meitu was looking for a valuation of as much as $5.23 billion. That’s a lot of cash!

Meitu is the new app that’s both pretty and addictive.