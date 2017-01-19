Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Are Officially Single

January 19, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Amber Heard, angela, Angela Chase, divorce, divorce final, Elon Musk, Johnny Depp, Tesla, Vanessa Paradis

The tempestuous relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has officially come to an end.  A judge finalized the couple’s divorce on Friday and the drama continued until the end.  Depp had requested the judge place a $100,000 sanction on Heard for allegedly delaying the proceeding.  His request was denied.

Heard filed a Request for Order motion to enforce the $7 million settlement she and Depp agreed on (although she won’t see a penny, as the entire amount will be donated to charity).  In the document, Heard wrote, “Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied.”

In addition to the $7 million, Depp is also responsible for Heard’s legal fees, totaling around $500,000.  Since separating, Heard has found new love with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk.  Rumors have also circulated that Depp and Vanessa Paradis, mother of his children and partner of 14 years (before he left her for Heard) have been rekindling their romance.  Only time will tell!

