Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Lifestyle Advice Involves Inserting An Egg…Up There

Since September 2008, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been running Goop, a lifestyle website dedicated to encouraging readers to “nourish the inner aspect”; whose lifestyle were not so sure of.

In the past, Paltrow has written about how to perfectly make a bed, how mixing in a product called “sex dust” into your morning smoothie to invigorate your senses, and also the benefits of women steaming their most private of places for an “energetic release.”

Well, Paltrow is back with some more advice to nourish your inner aspect. This new product she recommends is called the Yoni Egg.

Egg-veteran Shiva Rose explains that using the eggs “improves sex life, your cycle, and overall well-being,” and that for most women, their wombs are “psychic trash bins” that store negative energy. By insterting the egg into the most special of places, Shiva claims that one can hope to “increase orgasm, balance the cycle, stimulate key reflexology around vaginal walls, tighten and tone, prevent uterine prolapse, increase control of the whole perineum and bladder, develop and clear chi pathways in the body, intensify feminine energy, and invigorate our life force.”

To reap the full benefits of the Yoni Egg though, you’ll need to carry it around for at least 30 days.

Via Metro