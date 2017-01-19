Gwyneth Paltrow’s Latest Lifestyle Advice Involves Inserting An Egg…Up There

January 19, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow, health, lifestyle, Science, website, yoni egg

Since September 2008, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been running Goop, a lifestyle website dedicated to encouraging readers to “nourish the inner aspect”; whose lifestyle were not so sure of.

In the past, Paltrow has written about how to perfectly make a bed, how mixing in a product called “sex dust” into your morning smoothie to invigorate your senses, and also the benefits of women steaming their most private of places for an “energetic release.”

Well, Paltrow is back with some more advice to nourish your inner aspect.  This new product she recommends is called the Yoni Egg.

Egg-veteran Shiva Rose explains that using the eggs “improves sex life, your cycle, and overall well-being,” and that for most women, their wombs are “psychic trash bins” that store negative energy.  By insterting the egg into the most special of places, Shiva claims that one can hope to “increase orgasm, balance the cycle, stimulate key reflexology around vaginal walls, tighten and tone, prevent uterine prolapse, increase control of the whole perineum and bladder, develop and clear chi pathways in the body, intensify feminine energy, and invigorate our life force.”

To reap the full benefits of the Yoni Egg though, you’ll need to carry it around for at least 30 days.

Via Metro

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live