Facebook Replaced Our Desktop Inbox with Messenger

Here it is…yet another Facebook update. This time, it’s with our messages. You may have already noticed a change in icon when looking through your Facebook page. It looks as if Facebook has ditched the old layout of its desktop website’s inbox, replacing it with newer Facebook Messenger icon.

The plus side of this update is the uniformity the update brings. If you looks at your messages on desktop Messenger now, you’ll notice it looks just like it would on your mobile app. All the great user-friendly options are there as well from the built-in emoji feature to sticker and GIF buttons and down to the more specific commands like payment and games.

To absolutely no surprise to anyone, user response to the change came pretty fast. After a post detailing of the changes to come on Facebook in 2017 it was flooded with complaints about the loss of the older inbox layout, where Facebook’s head of Messenger David Marcus then replied in a comment to address the issue:

“1st and foremost: all of the 1 billion+ people using Messenger use it primarily on mobile, and occasionally on desktop. One of their main request has always been feature-parity on desktop. That means that you can now video chat from desktop, send stickers, GIFs, and way more. We basically want to satisfy the ask of harmonizing the user experience and the capabilities of Messenger across all platforms.”

Out with the old and in with the new!