Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Stops By Fort Worth Rodeo On His Tour Of Texas

Mark Zuckerberg is currently on a journey to visit all 50 states in the country. During his stop in Texas, not only did he find time to build a community garden in Oak Cliff, the Facebook CEO stopped by the Fort Worth Stock Show Tuesday night, and was the special guest of Mayor Betsy Price’s at Bulls’ Night Out rodeo at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Earlier in the day, Zuckerberg also toured the massive data center being built in far north Fort Worth.

Mark Zuckerberg stopped by @facebook's Fort Worth Data Center to see its incredible progress, a great reminder of all we've accomplished. pic.twitter.com/WhmdjmvvHn — DPR Construction (@DPRConstruction) January 18, 2017

He made stops in Waco and Waxahachie before departing the state, and on Facebook, Zuckerberg wrote a very sweet caption describing the diversity of Texas and the importance of community. “In many ways, I still don’t have a clear sense of Texas. This state is complex, and everyone has a lot of layers — as Americans, as Texans, as members of a local community, and even just as individuals. But this trip has helped me understand just how important community is, and how we’re all just looking for something we can trust. We may come from different backgrounds, but we all want to find purpose and authenticity in something bigger than ourselves.”

Via Star Telegram