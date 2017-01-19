Ellen Becomes Most Decorated People’s Choice Award Winner in History

Ellen DeGeneres, the most beloved woman on earth? I’m sure pretty close. The funniest person alive? Definitely one of them. The most decorated People’s Choice Award winner in history? Absolutely!

The people have spoken and now 20 different times, the winner has been Ellen! (Was there ever a doubt?)

The hysterical, dancing talk show host won three PC Awards at the last night, “Favorite Daytime TV Host”, “Favorite Comedic Collaboration”, and “Favorite Animated Movie Voice.”

Justin Timberlake presented her the award, after reminding fans exactly who she is. “She’s a trailblazer, a rule-breaker, a relentless philanthropist, a presidential medal of freedom winner and one of the funniest and most talented people on the planet,” he shared with the audience. “I’m talking, of course, about Portia’s baby momma, Ellen DeGeneres!”