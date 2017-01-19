Drug Lord “El Chapo” Extradited From Mexico To U.S.

January 19, 2017 6:22 PM
The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited from a prison in northern Mexico to the United States, the Mexican government said in a press release.

Guzman was one of the world’s most wanted drug kingpins until he was captured in January 2016. Six months earlier, he had broken out of a high-security penitentiary in central Mexico through a mile-long tunnel.  “The government … today handed Mr Guzman Loera to the U.S. authorities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Guzman has been held in a prison in the dangerous and infamously violent city of Juarez where his cartel won a bloody war against drug rivals.

“It’s a good thing to finally get him to the U.S. side,” said a senior U.S. law enforcement official based in Mexico.

His lawyers had sought to block his extradition to the United States.

