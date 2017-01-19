Dallas Named Best City To Buy A Home in 2017 by Forbes

If you’re in a position to buy a home and you want to live in Dallas proper, 2017 is your year…at least according to Forbes. And get this, Dallas home prices are expected to increase a whopping 31% by 2020! Forbes and North Carolina based Local Market Monitor teamed up to calculate the rankings of 300 U.S. housing markets and Texas did quite well with Fort Worth taking the #9 spot on the list and San Antonio ranking at #20.

So what factors were considered in the estimate? Job gains increased by 3.9% last year, home prices increased by 9%, and it’s estimated that Dallas will experience a 6.2% population growth in the next three years. Also, consider this, last year Forbes and Local Market Monitor placed Dallas at #2, so it would seem that, so far, the predictions are proving to be true.

