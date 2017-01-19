Cowboys Fan Updates Super Bowl LI Champions Tattoo

Jordan Garnett made waves on the internet after the Cowboys were eliminated by the Packers last Sunday. He was so confident in the ‘Boys, he got a “Super Bowl LI Champions” tattoo on his arm next to a huge Cowboys logo.

@DCBlueStar Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/aKBfalRnkw — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

When the Cowboys lost, Jordan received his fair share of humiliation, which was to be expected, but he also received death threats saying he jinxed the Cowboys’ chances at a championship.

Garnett wrote on Twitter he needed some time to recollect himself, and he would be back with a statement. Well a statement he did make. To resolve the tattoo issue, Garnett went and got an extra numeral added to the “LI.” His new tattoo now reads “Super Bowl LII Champions.”

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

Next year is definitely the year now!

Via UPI