Chris Evans Pranks People In Video For Good Cause

January 19, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Boston, Captain America, charity, Chris Evans, Christopher's Haven, Omaze

 

Chris Evans recently took on his role of Captain America but not how you think.

The actor channeled the iconic hero in the name of charity when he collaborated with Omaze to surprise strangers shopping in a comic book store in his native Massachusetts.  The actor is giving fans the opportunity to participate in an Escape Room challenge with him to raise money for Christopher’s Haven.  His team turned the shop into a mock room full of riddles and puzzles set to test participants.  Check out the video below.

To enter to play with Evans on your team, fans can donate money here until Feb. 3. Proceeds will go to support Christopher’s Haven, which provides temporary housing to families with children receiving treatment for cancer in nearby Boston hospitals.

