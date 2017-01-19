Celine Dion Tapped To Perform Song For Upcoming Beauty And The Beast Soundtrack

January 19, 2017 4:32 PM
Beauty and the Beast, Celine Dion

Disney has just added more hype to their upcoming live adaptation of Beauty and the Beast by adding some serious musical power to the film’s soundtrack.

Celine Dion will be performing an original song titled “How Does a Moment Last Forever” for the movie soundtrack.  When the animated movie released in 1991, Dion and Peabo Bryson sang a duet version of “Beauty and the Beast”, which won a Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group.

“Being a part of the original Beauty and the Beast was such a magical experience in my life,” Celine shared in a press release. “And I’m truly honored to be a part of this film again.”

“Celine was the unanimous choice of the filmmakers and studio to perform this song,” Mitchell Leib, President of Music for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Production, added. “And everyone involved with the film is thrilled she agreed to be part of this new live-action adaptation.”

