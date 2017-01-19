Bruce Springsteen Played Secret Set at White House for Obama Staffers

Here’s someone who will play for a president. According to Rolling Stone, Bruce Springsteen played a secret set at the White House on January 12th for all of Obama’s staffers. The acoustic set consisted of fifteen songs that best reflected on Obama’s presidency. How sweet! There are approximately 250 staffers in the White House’s East Room, where coincidentally enough Springsteen was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom just two months before along with the likes of Diana Ross among other recipients.

Of the fifteen song setlist were songs, “Working on the Highway”, “The Wish”, “The Promised Land”, and of course, “Born in the U.S.A.”

It was also reported that Springsteen was in attendance at the White Housewhen the Obamas threw one final bash a week earlier, with Paul McCartney, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Solange, Jerry Seinfeld, Chance the Rapper and many other celebrities present.

The Bruce Springsteen cover band scheduled for Trump’s inauguration announced earlier this week they will not be performing anymore.