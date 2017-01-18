Will and Grace to Return to NBC for a Revival

ATTN Will and Grace fans: Hold on to your seat because NBC just announced the show will be coming back for a 10-episode revival. We’re screaming, too. Original executive producer and director, James Burrows, who’s filmed every episode will also return again. NBC Entertainment chairman, Robert Greenblatt, released statement,”We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back. This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Although the premier date for the new season hasn’t been set yet, we’re just excited they’re back!

Watch Will and Grace – The Reunion announcement below.

