‘Whose Line’ Star Colin Mochrie, Opens Up About Transgender Daughter

January 18, 2017 11:26 PM
Filed Under: "Daughter", Colin Mochrie, comedian, Kinley, LGBT, public, Show, son, Trasngeder, TV

Comedian, Colin Mochrie sent a tweet out Sunday about his transgender daughter Kinley, that has caused a flurry of emotions.

Kinley, 26 is transgender – transitioning from male to female. The support and love from her parents has been “really lovely.”

Colin is most well known, for his role on the game show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyways?’.

In the first-ever interview along side his daughter, Colin tells Canada’s ET host, Sangita Patel, “That day, there just seemed to be a lot of negativity. I thought this would be a nice little thing about acceptance from Kinley’s grandparents.”

Acceptance is understatement for this family. Colin and his wife helped pick out their daughter’s new name.

“I said to my parents, ‘I would love to know what names you like and what name you would give me now,’ and they came back to me the next day with a list of, like, 20 names,” she recalls. They settled on Kinley, saying it just felt right.

Now that her transition has been made public, Kinley hopes her story will spread a message of self-assurance. She hopes to encourage and strengthen others who may be struggling with their gender identity.

“Gender is self-determined [and] you are the only person who gets to make that call,” she proclaims. “There will be doubt. There will be days where you struggle. But just know that all that matters is how you feel.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live