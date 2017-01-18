‘Whose Line’ Star Colin Mochrie, Opens Up About Transgender Daughter

Comedian, Colin Mochrie sent a tweet out Sunday about his transgender daughter Kinley, that has caused a flurry of emotions.

Kinley, 26 is transgender – transitioning from male to female. The support and love from her parents has been “really lovely.”

Colin is most well known, for his role on the game show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyways?’.

In the first-ever interview along side his daughter, Colin tells Canada’s ET host, Sangita Patel, “That day, there just seemed to be a lot of negativity. I thought this would be a nice little thing about acceptance from Kinley’s grandparents.”

Acceptance is understatement for this family. Colin and his wife helped pick out their daughter’s new name.

“I said to my parents, ‘I would love to know what names you like and what name you would give me now,’ and they came back to me the next day with a list of, like, 20 names,” she recalls. They settled on Kinley, saying it just felt right.

Now that her transition has been made public, Kinley hopes her story will spread a message of self-assurance. She hopes to encourage and strengthen others who may be struggling with their gender identity.

“Gender is self-determined [and] you are the only person who gets to make that call,” she proclaims. “There will be doubt. There will be days where you struggle. But just know that all that matters is how you feel.”